Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Avenue near North 24th Street

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue near North 25th Street.

Baton Rouge Police officers said 50-year-old Gregory Chaney was found outside a home, shot to death, around 1 p.m.

Police said there are no suspects and no known motive.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000