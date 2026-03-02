70°
U.S. military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to include 6 U.S. service members

2 hours 50 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 4:16 PM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. military on Monday announced the deaths of two more American service members during the operations against Iran, bringing the total death toll to six people.

U.S. Central Command stated in a post on X that U.S. forces “recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region.”

The post did not state where two service members were killed. Their identities are being withheld until 24 hours after their families are notified, the military said.

