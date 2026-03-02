70°
Part of Antioch Road blocked for hazmat call
ST GEORGE - A hazmat team blocked off part of Antioch Road on Monday afternoon.
The St. George Fire Department said the crew got a call about a gas line on Doyle Road near Antioch, which is across the street from Woodlawn Elementary.
As of 4 p.m., the intersection is closed. Firefighters asked that drivers avoid the area.
No more information was immediately available.
