Part of Antioch Road blocked for hazmat call

3 hours 3 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 4:04 PM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST GEORGE - A hazmat team blocked off part of Antioch Road on Monday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department said the crew got a call about a gas line on Doyle Road near Antioch, which is across the street from Woodlawn Elementary. 

As of 4 p.m., the intersection is closed. Firefighters asked that drivers avoid the area. 

No more information was immediately available. 

