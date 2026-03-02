Prosecutors: 2 from Baton Rouge claimed injuries from a wreck, but they weren't in the car

BATON ROUGE — Two people from Baton Rouge are accused of trying to defraud an insurance company out of about $30,000 by claiming they were injured in a parking lot accident — but investigators say surveillance video showed they were not inside the vehicle when it was hit.

Agents from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation picked up Rhashiedi Porter, 48, and Sarai Stansberry, 37, last week. The attorney general's office announced the arrests Monday.

Agents said the couple provided sworn testimony claiming they were wearing seat belts inside their vehicle when it was struck by another vehicle. The pair also claimed they sustained injuries requiring more than five months of medical treatment, according to the government.

Surveillance video later obtained by the insurance company showed neither person was inside the vehicle during the accident, the AG's office said. After the footage was disclosed, both subjects voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit.

They face charges of insurance fraud, perjury, false swearing and filing false public records.