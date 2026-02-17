69°
Man jailed for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at St. Gabriel home full of people

2 hours 54 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 9:01 AM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a St. Gabriel home with ten people inside. 

The St. Gabriel Police Department said 32-year-old Deandre Fields was in a domestic altercation on Feb. 15 and "shot several rounds into a neighbor's home."

The police were called, but Fields ran away from the scene and was gone by the time officers arrived. 

He later surrendered to the Maringouin Police Department and was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for ten counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

