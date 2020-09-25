Man injured in Friday morning shooting on Revere Avenue, EBR Sheriff's Office investigates

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man injured, according to a representative with the Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., on Revere Avenue when a bullet struck a man in one of his legs.

Revere Avenue, a street where numerous businesses are located, is blocks away from Concord Estates.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident and more information may be forthcoming.