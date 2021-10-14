Man injured after argument leads to gunfire

BATON ROUGE - One person was sent to the hospital after an argument led to shots being fired.

BRPD officials say the argument took place around 7:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Highland Road. Sometime during the argument, somebody opened fire, busting out the glass in the window of a nearby vehicle.

The glass injured one male victim, who received injuries to his face and arm, relatives of the victim tell WBRZ. The victim drove himself to the 700 block of West McKinley St., where emergency crews tended to his injuries.

The relative of the victim made a desperate plea to help find the person who pulled the trigger.

"Out of all of our family, no one's ever been shot," the relative said. "Y'all punk a** youngsters want to do gun play, and it ain't cool. Y'all can't fight man to man."

Police say no arrests were made on scene and no information on suspects was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.