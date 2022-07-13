90°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife
LAPLACE - A man was taken to the hospital after his wife shot him twice at a LaPlace gas station.
According to St. John the Baptist Parish deputies, 31-year-old Danecka called 9-1-1 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, telling first responders she shot her husband.
Deputies said the pair were arguing before Johnson fired one shot to her husband's right arm and another to his chest.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Trending News
Johnson was booked for attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mosquito Abatement welcomes drone project amid West Nile Virus concerns
-
Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label
-
6-year-old bitten by alligator Sunday says he didn't shed a tear after...
-
DOTD inspecting Mississippi River bridge; rolling closures to be expected
-
Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic