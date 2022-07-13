90°
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife

By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - A man was taken to the hospital after his wife shot him twice at a LaPlace gas station.

According to St. John the Baptist Parish deputies, 31-year-old Danecka called 9-1-1 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, telling first responders she shot her husband.

Deputies said the pair were arguing before Johnson fired one shot to her husband's right arm and another to his chest. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Johnson was booked for attempted second-degree murder.

