Man hit and killed by alleged drunk driver while pushing vehicle to gas station

Saturday, February 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver while pushing his vehicle to a gas station. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 40-year-old Shawn Dawson was pushing his car in the 6400 block of Airline Highway early Saturday morning. 

Officers said 31-year-old Tevin Myles hit and killed Dawson at 2:20 a.m., also injuring a passenger steering Dawson's car. 

Police said Myles immediately left the scene. He was later caught and booked for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated. 

