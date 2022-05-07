64°
Man hit and killed by alleged drunk driver while pushing vehicle to gas station
BATON ROUGE - A man was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver while pushing his vehicle to a gas station.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 40-year-old Shawn Dawson was pushing his car in the 6400 block of Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
Officers said 31-year-old Tevin Myles hit and killed Dawson at 2:20 a.m., also injuring a passenger steering Dawson's car.
Police said Myles immediately left the scene. He was later caught and booked for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated.
