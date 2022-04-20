79°
Man gives officers meth instead of registration during traffic stop

1 hour 1 minute 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 20 2022 Apr 20, 2022 April 20, 2022 1:32 PM April 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBOY
By: Sarah Lawrence

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. - A man was arrested after mistakenly handing officers meth instead of his registration at a routine traffic stop.

Officers stopped Roy Porter, 57, on account of his vehicle having improper registration, according to WBOY. Porter handed authorities a small paper packet, believing it to be his paperwork, but a small bag holding a "crystal-like substance" fell out, according to authorities.

The Bridgeport Police Department led a K9 unit around the area that detected drugs in Porter's car.

Porter and the single passenger in the vehicle were both arrested after being found in possession of a half-pound of meth.

