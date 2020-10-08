74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets 20-year-sentence in Louisiana child porn case

3 years 3 weeks 3 days ago Thursday, September 14 2017 Sep 14, 2017 September 14, 2017 5:58 AM September 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says 30-year-old Giorgio Cosenza of Gretna was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt. Cosenza also was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said in a news release that the FBI searched Cosenza's home April 14, 2016. They had obtained a warrant after he posted an online advertisement and told an undercover FBI agent in an email that he collected child pornography. During the search, agents seized numerous electronics, including a laptop and a smart phone, containing child pornography images.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days