Latest Weather Blog
Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10 Thursday morning
PORT ALLEN - First responders rushed to free a man who was pinned inside his truck after a crash on I-10 Thursday morning.
The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 east before LA 415. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim ran into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the shoulder.
The victim was pinned at his legs inside his pickup truck for at least half an hour, until emergency workers were able to free him. He was airlifted to a hospital.
The trucker involved in the crash was ticketed for improper lane usage, authorities said.
The eastbound side of the interstate has reopened at the crash scene, but drivers should still expect delays between Grosse Tete and LA 415.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor's office takes public's questions about stormwater utility fee; many attendees say...
-
BRPD officer involved in crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night
-
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council holds meeting...
-
After deadly arrest, State Police offered whistleblower $200k settlement to make him...
-
Teenage girl allegedly had her mom killed in Baton Rouge murder plot;...