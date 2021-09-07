84°
Man found shot to death outside his apartment near O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot dead outside his apartment near O'Neal Lane late Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported shortly before noon on Yorkfield Drive at King Bradford Drive. One person was found dead at the scene.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Derrick Walker, 32.
No other details related to the shooting have been released at this time.
