Man found shot to death inside vehicle on I-110 overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on I-110 South near Hollywood Street overnight, police said.
Detectives said the victim, identified as Percy Wilson, 38, was found around 12:30 Sunday morning. He'd been shot multiple times, police said, while sitting inside the vehicle.
There were no immediate details about a suspect or motive.
