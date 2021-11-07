Man found shot to death inside car in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - One man was found shot to death in a parked car Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Police Department said the male passenger was found around 12:37 p.m. in a car near Lakeshore Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said the female driver suffered "non-gunshot related superficial injuries" and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact 504-658-5300.

No more details were immediately available.