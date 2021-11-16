Man found shot to death in vehicle along Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found Monday night on Burbank Drive.

According to EBRSO, Aaron Joshua was found shot to death in a vehicle along the 6400 block of Burbank Drive, at approximately 10:55 p.m.

Deputies say they found the wrecked vehicle in a wooded area off the roadway. They noticed bullet holes in the vehicle and found Joshua inside, already deceased, along with a female passenger who was not injured.

At this time, anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.