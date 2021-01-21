68°
Man found shot to death in Livingston Parish Thursday
HOLDEN - A man was found dead after a double shooting in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning.
The sheriff's office said the man's body found around 3 a.m. along LA 1036 near Stafford Cemetery Road. A woman was also found shot at that location, though her injuries were less severe.
She was taken to a hospital for treated a gunshot wound to her arm.
Deputies are still investigating how the shooting unfolded.
