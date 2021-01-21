68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death in Livingston Parish Thursday

3 hours 36 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, January 21 2021 Jan 21, 2021 January 21, 2021 7:12 PM January 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - A man was found dead after a double shooting in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning. 

The sheriff's office said the man's body found around 3 a.m. along LA 1036 near Stafford Cemetery Road. A woman was also found shot at that location, though her injuries were less severe. 

She was taken to a hospital for treated a gunshot wound to her arm.

Deputies are still investigating how the shooting unfolded.  

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days