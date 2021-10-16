Man found shot and killed on W Brookstown Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE - A 35-year-old man died in a shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

Friday night.

Baton Rouge Police said Battlerack Scatter, Jr. was killed around 10:50.

Scatter was found at the corner of W. Brookstown and Prescott Road.

Police did not appear to have any suspects and there were no arrests.