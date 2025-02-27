Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee Parish

NEW ROADS — A Pointe Coupee jury found a New Roads man guilty of running a "large drug operation" in the parish Thursday, according to officials.

Elie T. Edwards, 46, was found guilty of distributing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana as well as possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

The trial was the result of a seven-month multi-agency investigation led by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police in 2022. Throughout the investigation, agents conducted numerous purchases of drugs from Edwards at various locations.

Edwards was arrested in August of 2022 after law enforcement agents confiscated 18.6 pounds of heroin, 1.2 pounds of methamphetamines, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl — as well as fentanyl-laced synthetic marijuana — and 4.4 pounds of marijuana.

A total of 13 arrests were made at the time of the searches. Edwards is the first to be tried in the case.

Edwards's trial began Monday, Feb. 2025, and the jury deliberated only 43 minutes before rendering guilty verdicts on all counts.

Edwards was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute, one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and heroin, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"We will not tolerate drug operations in our parishes. We will aggressively prosecute them to the fullest extent possible. Now that we have these convictions, this drug dealer will spend the rest of his life in prison, and we will prosecute his associates also. Our citizens want safe and peaceful communities. I do too, and I can assure residents that the DA’s office will continue to make sure cases like this end very badly for the drug dealers,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Sentencing has been set for April 9th, 2025.