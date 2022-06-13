83°
Man found dead on Gardere Lane died from head injury; homicide investigation underway
BATON ROUGE - A man who was found lying dead alongside a highway, just feet from another man who was hurt, died from a strike to the head.
On Monday, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Roberto Marquez, 42, died from blunt force injuries to his head. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Further details regarding his injuries or those of the other victim were not immediately available.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the two men were found along Gardere Lane, near Ned Road, around 6 a.m. Saturday. The other man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The department has not released any other information related to the case as of Monday morning.
