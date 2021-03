Man found dead in LSU fraternity house

Image: Tiger TV, Jacquelyn Masse

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials said authorities are investigating the death of a fraternity house father found Tuesday in the Kappa Alpha house.

An LSU spokesperson said EMS and LSU Police got a call about the unresponsive 52-year-old man around 12:17 p.m.

Police said the man was dead upon arrival, and at this point there are no indications of foul play.

LSU said the East Baton Rouge Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.