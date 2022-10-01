Man found dead in hot tub at upscale apartment Monday identified

BATON ROUGE - The man found dead in a hot tub at an upscale apartment complex Monday morning has been identified.

Sheriff's deputies said that 19-year-old Daniel St. Dizier was found dead before lunch. A toxicology report is pending as of Tuesday at 2 p.m.

EMS responded to the Reserve at Cedar Lodge on Corporate just before noon Monday. A spokesperson said first responders arrived to find St. Dizier deceased.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office handles calls in this area of the city and said the drowning appears to be accidental.



