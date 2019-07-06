95°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found dead in his front yard with multiple gunshot wounds on Spanish Town Road overnight
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at 1935 Spanish Town Road at 1:22 a.m. Saturday morning.
Greg Dixon, 30 years old, was found in the front yard of his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives do not have a motive or any suspects at this time. Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge resident finds mysterious, seemingly decades-old photo in mailbox
-
Continuing coverage: Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Local model wins Sports Illustrated 'Rookie of the Year'
-
Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Yikes! Man jumps between I-12 traffic to remove large piece of debris