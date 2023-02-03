57°
Man found dead in ditch near St. Gabriel railroad Friday morning; foul play not suspected
ST. GABRIEL - Police say foul play is not suspected after finding a man dead in a ditch near an Iberville Parish railroad Friday morning.
According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. off LA 74 near Railroad Avenue. Witnesses say the body was found near the railroad tracks.
An officer found the man, identified as 31-year-old Ervin Labostrie, unresponsive on the side of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy is to be conducted.
