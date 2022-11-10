58°
24-year-old man found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.
Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one gunshot wound, police said. His manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
