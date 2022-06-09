90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man fought officers after firefighters caught him trying to set Baton Rouge business ablaze

2 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, June 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters called the police after witnessing a man light a building on fire Thursday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to Level 5 Events on Plank Road, and when crews arrived, they were told a man was seen with his arms inside of a broken window using a lighter to ignite flammable liquid he had poured inside of the building. The man, 32-year-old Malcolm Shaw, was still on the scene. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called soon after the fire department arrived. They were able to take Shaw into custody after he attempted to fight the arresting officers.

Shaw was charged with resisting arrest, simple battery of an officer, and simple arson after the fire department ruled out accidental causes.

