Man facing drug charge after police find mojo in his pocket

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man after it was discovered he was in possession of synthetic marijuana.

According to the arrest report, emergency responders were called to a location in the 3400 block of S. Sherwood Forest in reference to a man possibly having a seizure or under the influence of drugs.

At the scene, authorities found 27-year-old Cody Graves.

Graves admitted to EMS "that he did Mojo but didn't need medical attention." Authorities say Graves was shaking, sweating, swaying, and his speech was slurred.

Police informed Graves he needed to be transported because of his symptoms. During a pat-down, police found synthetic marijuana in Graves' pocket.

Graves was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic marijuana.