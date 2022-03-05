71°
Man escapes Shreveport Police custody at University Health

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 14 2016 Oct 14, 2016 October 14, 2016 11:13 AM October 14, 2016 in News
Source: KTBS
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via: KTBS

SHREVEPORT – Shreveport Police are searching for a prisoner who managed to escape from custody early Friday morning while being transported to University Health.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Ralphell Young around the hospital area. Police say that Young escaped on Friday around 3:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a Shreveport City Jail orange jumpsuit.

Young is described as being 5'10'' to 5'11'' in height, 190 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck. He has a possible address at a home in the 4000 block of Elliot Avenue in west Shreveport.

Police say that Young was taken to University Health after complaining about a nerve issue. According to Shreveport police, Young was not wearing handcuffs at the time he escaped.

Young was in jail on kidnapping and domestic abuse charges after his arrest just this week. Residents are urged to call police if they have any information about Young's whereabouts.

WBRZ's sister station, KTBS, is covering the story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

