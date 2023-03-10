68°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies in hospital days after unidentified attacker shot up parked car at BR apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attack where a man was fatally shot while sitting inside a parked car last weekend.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened late Sunday night along Sherwood Meadow Drive, located off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The victim, 19-year-old Treyvon Nelson, was sitting inside the car with two other people when someone opened fire on the car. Police said Nelson was taken to a hospital that night and stayed there until he died early Friday morning.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SUV caught on concrete barrier after tumbling down slope along I-110
-
Historic Baton Rouge restaurant up for sale; owner looking for buyer who...
-
ABC Board introduces harsher penalties for underage drinking, hope it will help...
-
No solution in sight weeks after critical error discovered on new LA...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title