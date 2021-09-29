83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies in hospital after overnight shooting off Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - A man shot in a neighborhood off Prescott Road late Tuesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Cedric Williams was shot multiple times at his home on West Brookstown Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died overnight.
There is no known motive or suspect at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Debris removal expected to start again following temporary pause
-
Post-Ida debris pick up interrupted by stormy weather conditions
-
News 2 Geaux: Woodlawn studen caught with loaded gun at school
-
Livingston Parish committee sends river safety ordinance to council following summer drownings,...
-
Jury selection process continues in the murder trial of Frank Garcia