Man dies in hospital after overnight shooting off Prescott Road

Wednesday, September 29 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man shot in a neighborhood off Prescott Road late Tuesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Cedric Williams was shot multiple times at his home on West Brookstown Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died overnight.

There is no known motive or suspect at this time. 

