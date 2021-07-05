Man dies after mortar shell malfunctions, explodes in tube

SALAMONIE TOWNSHIP - A man died in a fireworks accident when a mortar shell malfunctioned and exploded in the tube.

First responders arrived at the scene in Salamonie Township, Indiana around 12:20 a.m. on July 4 and said they found Steven Sims, 41, with critical injuries to his abdomen.

"An initial investigation into the incident determined the mortar shell exploded inside the tube, causing the pressure to breach the side of the tube, and striking the victim," Huntington County Chief Deputy Coroner Philip Zahm said. "An autopsy is being conducted to determine the extent of injury."

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined with an autopsy, Zahm said.