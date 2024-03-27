61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead, toddler in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment complex

1 day 20 hours 57 minutes ago Monday, March 25 2024 Mar 25, 2024 March 25, 2024 11:00 PM March 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A double shooting Tuesday afternoon left a man dead and a 1-year-old girl in critical condition. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jashawn Neal, 23, was killed and the girl was wounded.

Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard. 

Chief T.J. Morse was at the scene and said the adult male was found dead and the toddler was taken to a hospital where she is was undergoing surgery.  

According to BRPD, there have been 27 homicides this year in Baton Rouge city limits. This is the third deadly shooting in the past four days. 

Trending News

No more information about the shooting or the victims was available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days