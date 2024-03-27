61°
Man dead, toddler in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A double shooting Tuesday afternoon left a man dead and a 1-year-old girl in critical condition.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jashawn Neal, 23, was killed and the girl was wounded.
Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard.
Chief T.J. Morse was at the scene and said the adult male was found dead and the toddler was taken to a hospital where she is was undergoing surgery.
According to BRPD, there have been 27 homicides this year in Baton Rouge city limits. This is the third deadly shooting in the past four days.
No more information about the shooting or the victims was available.
