Man dead, juvenile injured in Friday night shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a double shooting off North Foster Drive that left one man dead, and a female juvenile injured Friday night.

Investigators say 39-year-old Norris Robinson and the unnamed juvenile were shot at around 9:30 p.m. the 5400 block of Sycamore Street and both were immediately taken to the hospital. Robinson died from his injuries at the hospital.

No suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.