Man dead after being hit by Kansas City Southern train near South Acadian Thruway; police ID him

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police on Friday released the identity of a man struck and killed while walking on railroad tracks near Acadian Thruway in south Baton Rouge.

Tyler Auzenne, 35, was struck by a Kansas City Southern freight train about 3 p.m. He died at the scene, police said Thursday.

