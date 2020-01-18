Man convicted in LSU hazing death of Max Gruver now in state custody

BATON ROUGE - Former Phi Delta Theta fraternity member, Matthew Naquin, convicted in the hazing death of pledge Max Gruver is now serving his prison sentence.

Naquin is being held at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. He was convicted of negligent homicide in November and was sentenced to five years in prison, however half of that was suspended.

His prison time could be cut down to less than a year with good behavior or through other jail programs.

Once he is released, Naquin will be placed on probation for three years. .