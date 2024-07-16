Man cited for negligent injuring of adult, child after truck crashes into Livingston convenience store

DENHAM SPRINGS — The driver of a truck that crashed into a Denham Springs convenience store and injured an adult and child was cited for reckless driving and negligent injury, State Police said Tuesday.

State Police responded to the crash on Monday evening, which saw a Dodge pickup truck drive into the front of a convenience store at the corner of Walker South Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive. State Police said that the truck was traveling north on La. 447 near Bonnie Bleu Drive when the driver failed to make a turn and crashed into the store.

Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were injured after the crash, but troopers said they were not directly struck by the vehicle. The pair were transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver, whose identity was not revealed, was not found to be impaired and was cited for two counts of vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation, troopers said.

The scene was worked by State Police because of the way the truck exited a state highway, despite being on private property in Livingston Parish.