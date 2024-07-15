85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck crashes through Livingston Parish convenience store

2 hours 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 July 15, 2024 4:15 PM July 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A red truck crashed through a Livingston Parish convenience store Monday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the truck inside the store near the corner of Walker South Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive. A brick wall was broken and the hood of the car pushed into aisles lined with chips and sodas. 

Trending News

No more information about the crash has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days