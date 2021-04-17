Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with two felonies after shooting gun in front of a Port Allen casino
PORT ALLEN - Police have arrested a man for an alleged shooting attempt at a casino.
Kewondrick Hays, 22, was charged on Saturday with two felonies for the incident at Wild Fire Casino.
The original report released by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office suggested Hayes opened fire from a vehicle outside of the casino on Friday afternoon. Hayes is charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault by a drive-by shooting.
Zack Simmers, the public information officer for WBRSO, said station officers were assisted by the United States Marshals Service in the arrest.
“Special thanks to the USMS Task Force. We are very grateful to be a part of this task force. They work diligently day and night to keep us safe,” Simmers said.
No injuries were reported, according to authorities.
