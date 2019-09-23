Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with manslaughter from 2017 crash
UPDATE: On Monday, September 23, Justin Ainsworth was formally charged with one count of manslaughter and three counts of attempted manslaughter.
BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Tuesday has been accused of second-degree murder after a May 5th car crash left one person dead.
Justin Ainsworth, 30, was booked with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and three counts of reckless operation, booking records show.
On May 5, a head-on collision occurred at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive. Authorities say Ainsworth was erratically driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and traveling eastbound when it crossed the median and crashed into a Honda Odyssey in the westbound lanes.
The driver of the Odyssey sustained fatal injuries.
According to the warrant, alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident. Ainsworth's sugar level was elevated at the time of the crash, police say.
Police obtained a warrant for Ainsworth on Nov. 21. He was arrested Tuesday and booked accordingly.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar