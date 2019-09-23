Man charged with manslaughter from 2017 crash

UPDATE: On Monday, September 23, Justin Ainsworth was formally charged with one count of manslaughter and three counts of attempted manslaughter.

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Tuesday has been accused of second-degree murder after a May 5th car crash left one person dead.

Justin Ainsworth, 30, was booked with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and three counts of reckless operation, booking records show.

On May 5, a head-on collision occurred at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive. Authorities say Ainsworth was erratically driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and traveling eastbound when it crossed the median and crashed into a Honda Odyssey in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Odyssey sustained fatal injuries.

According to the warrant, alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident. Ainsworth's sugar level was elevated at the time of the crash, police say.

Police obtained a warrant for Ainsworth on Nov. 21. He was arrested Tuesday and booked accordingly.