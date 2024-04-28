Man charged with attempted murder of BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer after police say he pointed a gun at officers while trying to flee a crime scene.

The incident happened on the 10000 block of Avenue L Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say Arquelle Jean-Baptiste climbed onto his ex-girlfriend’s apartment balcony armed with a handgun and kicked open her apartment door.

Police arrived at the scene and saw Jean-Baptiste hiding behind a building. Arrest records say the officers told him to stop and he then began to flee holding the handgun.

Police say Jean-Baptiste at one point fell, lost the gun but was able to recover and continued to flee. Police say the man rounded a corner, saw a Baton Rouge Police officer and raised his gun.

“The Defendant observed me and raised the firearm pointing it directly at me while running towards me,” the Baton Rouge Police officer wrote.

The Affidavit of Probable Cause says the officer “collided” with Jean-Baptiste, dislodging the fully loaded gun. Jean-Baptiste continued to flee but was apprehended later.

Jean-Baptiste was charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer with force.