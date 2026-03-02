Man charged with attempted murder in Halloween party shooting

BAKER - A man has been arrested after he fired shots at a party Halloween night, wounding at least one person.

According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the Azalea Gardens Mobiles Homes in reference to a shooting early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police that 26-year-old Jermaine Whitfield arrived at a party earlier and had gotten into an argument with another person. He eventually left after partygoers told him to go, but he later returned "acting very strange."

Witnesses said four to five shots were fired shortly after he returned and one person was shot in the legs. More bullets were found lodged around the property.

Officers spoke with some residents in the area who said Whitfield was known to carry weapons and had a penchant for "causing trouble."

He was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.