Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with attempted murder in Halloween party shooting
BAKER - A man has been arrested after he fired shots at a party Halloween night, wounding at least one person.
According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the Azalea Gardens Mobiles Homes in reference to a shooting early Thursday morning.
Witnesses told police that 26-year-old Jermaine Whitfield arrived at a party earlier and had gotten into an argument with another person. He eventually left after partygoers told him to go, but he later returned "acting very strange."
Witnesses said four to five shots were fired shortly after he returned and one person was shot in the legs. More bullets were found lodged around the property.
Officers spoke with some residents in the area who said Whitfield was known to carry weapons and had a penchant for "causing trouble."
Trending News
He was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosting 5th annual Crimson River 5K/10K...
-
BRPD arrests woman in connection with 2023 murder on North Boulevard
-
Funeral arrangements announced for former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee
-
Gov. Jeff Landry announces six-month extension of National Guard's deployment in New...
-
'Sinners' takes top prize at Actor Awards, setting up Oscar showdown with...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman