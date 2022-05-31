77°
Man burglarized food truck, stole $5K worth of equipment

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A business is trying to track down a man who burglarized their food truck nearly two weeks ago.

According to Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar a man broke into their mobile trailer May 19 and stole three blenders, an AC unit and a PA system, worth approximately $5,000.

