Man broke into PMAC locker room hours before LSU's big basketball matchup with Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing the LSU PMAC just hours before the Tigers' big SEC matchup with Kentucky.

An LSU spokesperson said the man, identified as Sean Green, made it into the "locker room areas" sometime before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Green allegedly stole clothes and an iPhone from the stadium.

LSU police apprehended Green blocks away from the campus in the area of Alaska Street.

The break-in happened hours before #21 LSU is set to take on the #16 Kentucky Wildcats. That game tips off at 6 p.m. in the PMAC.