48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man broke into PMAC locker room hours before LSU's big basketball matchup with Kentucky

4 hours 26 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 January 04, 2022 3:45 PM January 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing the LSU PMAC just hours before the Tigers' big SEC matchup with Kentucky.

An LSU spokesperson said the man, identified as Sean Green, made it into the "locker room areas" sometime before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Green allegedly stole clothes and an iPhone from the stadium.

LSU police apprehended Green blocks away from the campus in the area of Alaska Street.

Trending News

The break-in happened hours before #21 LSU is set to take on the #16 Kentucky Wildcats. That game tips off at 6 p.m. in the PMAC. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days