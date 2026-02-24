57°
Man booked in connection to person being set on fire in Livingston Parish

By: David Hamilton

LIVINGSTON - A man is being booked in connection with setting a person on fire in Livingston Parish. 

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested James Aaron Page in connection with a fire that left Brandon Duncan with severe burns.

According to Duncan's family, he was injured while visiting Page's home in Walker. Duncan's mother, Amy Leteff, says he told her he was sitting next to a fireplace, scratching a lottery ticket, and the next thing he knew, he was on fire. She says Duncan put himself out, then called 911.

She says the fire burned 30% of his body, and Page set her son on fire by pouring gasoline on him.

Page is facing second-degree aggravated battery charges.

