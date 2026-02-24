57°
Second Plaquemine, Sunshine ferry to be out of service on Wednesday for Coast Guard inspection
BATON ROUGE – The second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service on Wednesday as it is inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The second ferry will resume service once the inspection is complete, which is expected to be in the afternoon, Department of Transportation and Development officials said.
The normal hours of both Plaquemine/Sunshine ferries are as follows:
Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
