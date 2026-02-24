57°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge tennis captain wins National Captain of the Year award
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge tennis captain was given a national accolade from the United States Tennis Association.
Wilbert "Doc" Whitfield was awarded USTA National Captain of the Year. He is the first-ever recipient.
Whitfield was named the Southern Captain of the Year previously and was submitted for the national award.
Trending News
He has been a tennis captain for 14 years and led 87 teams. Whitfield has played on USTA league teams for 37 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to...
-
Mobile clinic headed to several East Baton Rouge Parish schools providing language...
-
Baton Rouge man, woman arrested for alleged identity theft used to get...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies ask public for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl...
-
Officials holding Mickens Road project open-house this evening in North Baton Rouge