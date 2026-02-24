Multiple parishes across Capital region, counties in western Mississippi under burn bans amid wildfires

BATON ROUGE— Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes are both under burn bans amid wildfires across southeastern Louisiana.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said Tuesday that the parish-wide burn ban is effective immediately.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including debris burning, trash burning, and open-air fires, until March 24.

"The safety of our residents and first responders is our top priority," Cointment said. "With active wildfires impacting communities across Louisiana and conditions remaining extremely dry, issuing this burn ban is a necessary step to prevent dangerous fires here in Ascension Parish."

In Tangipahoa Parish, a burn ban was issued on Sunday.

After talking with the fire chiefs and upon review of the local forecast, we agree that a burn ban is appropriate at this time,” Miller said.

In Mississippi, Amite and Wilkinson counties were placed under burn bans on Monday. Their bans are in effect through March 23.