Man attempts to strangle victim, sets bed on fire
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing several charges after attacking a victim and threatening to kill her family.
The incident happened at a home on College Drive Tuesday. According to the arrest report the suspect threatened to torture and kill the victim's children. He also allegedly threatened to shoot the victim's ex-husband.
After the threats, the man broke a lamp and attempted to strangle the victim with the cord. Following the attempted strangulation, the man set the bed on fire while the victim was on it, according to police reports written at the time.
Charges were later dismissed.
