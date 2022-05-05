69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man attempts to strangle victim, sets bed on fire

3 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 June 13, 2018 6:39 AM June 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing several charges after attacking a victim and threatening to kill her family.

The incident happened at a home on College Drive Tuesday. According to the arrest report the suspect threatened to torture and kill the victim's children. He also allegedly threatened to shoot the victim's ex-husband.

After the threats, the man broke a lamp and attempted to strangle the victim with the cord. Following the attempted strangulation, the man set the bed on fire while the victim was on it, according to police reports written at the time.

Trending News

Charges were later dismissed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days