Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday and booked on murder charges related to a fatal shooting that happened outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart in August.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 22-year-old Martrelle Hamilton was fighting in the parking lot with 23-year-old Sakyron Taylor on Aug. 29 around 5:30 p.m. Officers said Hamilton was heading to his vehicle to leave when Taylor grabbed a gun and shot him multiple times. He died in the parking lot. 

Taylor was arrested Sept. 19 and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

