78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death near corner of Hollywood Street and Plank Road

1 hour 44 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 5:58 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death outside a business near the corner of Hollywood Street and Plank Road on Thursday. 

Officials said the shooting happened outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli around 5:30 p.m. Family identified the victim as 22-year-old Martrelle Hamilton Jr. 

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days